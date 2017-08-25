











The following information is from the BGS Lexicon of Named Rock Units.









Saltford Shale Member

Computer Code: SASH Preferred Map Code: SaSh Status Code: Full Age range: Rhaetian Age (TR) — Hettangian Age (JH) Lithological Description: Mostly grey, fissile or blocky, fossiliferous calcareous mudstones; a few limestones. Definition of Lower Boundary: Placed at the base of mudstones resting on the highest limestone of the underlying Wilmcote Limestone. Placed at top of Bed 26 at type section (Donovan, 1956). Definition of Upper Boundary: Placed at the base of an interbedded argillaceous limestone ('cementstone') and mudstone sequence. At base of Bed 22 at type section. (Donovan, 1956). Thickness: 4.27m at type section, 20-30m over most of Midlands. Geographical Limits: Central and southern Midlands. Parent Unit: Blue Lias Formation (BLI) Previous Name(s): Angulata Beds (-2408)

Psiloceras Shales (-4871) Alternative Name(s): none recorded or not applicable Stratotypes: Type Section Section at Saltford railway cutting southeast of Keynsham, Somerset (Donovan, 1956, p.182-212). Reference Section BGS Twyning Borehole, 82.25 to 114.80m depth. Reference Section BGS Stowell Park Borehole, 1932' 0" to 2028' 6" depth. Reference(s): Donovan, D T, 1956. The zonal stratigraphy of the Blue Lias around Keynsham, Somerset. Proceedings of the Geologists' Association, Vol.66, p. 182-212. Old R A, Hamblin, R J O, Ambrose, K, and Warrington G. 1991. Geology of the country around Redditch. Memoir of the British Geological Survey, Sheet 183 (England and Wales). 1:50K maps on which the lithostratigraphical unit is found, and map code used: E183 E169 E199 E264

























David Moore has been monitoring the rail electrification work at Filton Abbey Wood station with a view to recording any geological exposures unearthed during the work. Thanks to David for his work.Here are some of the photos he took during August 2017.The rock exposed on the new face is the Saltford Shale Member. More information on this is below the photos.